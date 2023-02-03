First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.18MM shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC). This represents 0.07% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 13.73MM shares and 5.68% of the company, a decrease in shares of 98.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.27% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings is $4.94. The forecasts range from a low of $1.96 to a high of $11.44. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.27% from its latest reported closing price of $5.33.

The projected annual revenue for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings is $9,129MM, an increase of 4.82%. The projected annual EPS is $-6.30.

Fund Sentiment

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 21.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KC is 0.7161%, an increase of 19.4256%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.55% to 58,353K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 10,931,908 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,072,308 shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KC by 54.86% over the last quarter.

IDG-Accel China Capital GP II Associates holds 4,954,832 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 4,800,513 shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,201,126 shares, representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KC by 39.96% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 4,237,692 shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,008,870 shares, representing a decrease of 18.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KC by 39.78% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,268,280 shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,229,563 shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KC by 50.93% over the last quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Background Information

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and Aoi cloud services.

