First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (HTY)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.71MM shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (HTY). This represents 15.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 19.25% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HTY is 0.0172%, an increase of 23.3172%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.07% to 961K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 105,046 shares

Wolverine Asset Management holds 93,839 shares

LPL Financial holds 90,595 shares

UBS Group holds 88,941 shares

Epoch Investment Partners holds 84,613 shares

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed-end fund thta has as objective total return from current income and gains and capital appreciation. The fund is used for global tax-sensitive dividend income and is investing at least 80% of assets in dividend-paying securities of issuers located around the globe.

