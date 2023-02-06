First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Gabelli Global Multimedia Trust (GGT)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.75MM shares of Gabelli Global Multimedia Trust, Inc. (GGT). This represents 2.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 1.67MM shares and 6.07% of the company, a decrease in shares of 55.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gabelli Global Multimedia Trust. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 14.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GGT is 0.0192%, a decrease of 11.5112%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 3,079K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,224,565 shares

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 444,390 shares

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS holds 439,377 shares

LPL Financial holds 267,302 shares

Live Oak Private Wealth holds 134,937 shares

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Background Information

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC.

