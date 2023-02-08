First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in FibroGen (FGEN)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.98MM shares of FibroGen Inc (FGEN). This represents 3.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 5.32MM shares and 5.74% of the company, a decrease in shares of 44.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.71% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for FibroGen is $17.95. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.71% from its latest reported closing price of $25.18.

The projected annual revenue for FibroGen is $182MM, an increase of 48.42%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.35.

Fund Sentiment

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in FibroGen. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FGEN is 0.0986%, an increase of 41.3793%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.30% to 81,652K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 13,179,897 shares representing 14.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,202,367 shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGEN by 33.14% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,777,700 shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,066,292 shares, representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGEN by 9.99% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 4,460,971 shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 4,456,000 shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,092,000 shares, representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGEN by 33.40% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 4,243,131 shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250,691 shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGEN by 44.75% over the last quarter.

FibroGen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

