First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.79MM shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR). This represents 2.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 1.70MM shares and 5.92% of the company, a decrease in shares of 53.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EFR is 0.1364%, a decrease of 22.3736%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 7,411K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of America holds 722,929 shares

Guggenheim Capital holds 630,649 shares

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel holds 609,003 shares

Invesco holds 498,305 shares

White Pine Capital holds 485,899 shares

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund Declares $0.10 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.19 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $11.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.98%, the lowest has been 5.50%, and the highest has been 12.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.23 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.03%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, as a secondary objective the fund may seek capital preservation. The Fund provides broad exposure to the floating-rate loan market, providing diversified exposure to the asset class. Provides exposure to the loan markets’ many sectors, credit tiers and issuers. Potential for low correlation to traditional equity and fixed income markets, providing important diversification benefits for investor portfolios. Low duration may help reduce interest-rate risk and lower portfolio volatility. The fund is managed by Eaton Vance, a pioneer in floating rate loans since 1989 and one of America’s largest and most experienced loan managers.

