First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.85MM shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN). This represents 2.15% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 14, 2022 they reported 2.06MM shares and 5.18% of the company, a decrease in shares of 58.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.03% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EVN is 0.1258%, an increase of 52.6117%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.68% to 8,327K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 896,152 shares

Guggenheim Capital holds 765,356 shares

UBS Group holds 630,595 shares

Wells Fargo holds 509,971 shares

Melfa Wealth Management holds 409,348 shares

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Declares $0.04 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust said on November 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.49 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022 received the payment on November 18, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $10.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.69%, the lowest has been 3.98%, and the highest has been 6.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust's investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Fund intends to make monthly distributions of net investment income, after payment of any dividends on any outstanding preferred shares. The Fund’s portfolio manager will purchase and sell securities in an effort to maintain a competitive yield and to enhance return based onthe relative value of the securities available in the market place.

