First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.65MM shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF). This represents 14.65% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 12, 2022 they reported 11.50MM shares and 15.81% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.16% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.98%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DHF is 0.0745%, an increase of 2.7158%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.09% to 11,549K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,651,754 shares

Invesco holds 1,108,556 shares

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,007,958 shares

Shaker Financial Services holds 774,847 shares

Envestnet Asset Management holds 498,143 shares

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Declares $0.02 Dividend

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund said on October 24, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.22 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 4, 2022 received the payment on November 22, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the most recent share price of $2.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 9.65%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.