First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd (RFI)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.67MM shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (RFI). This represents 2.56% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of 57.16% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RFI is 0.0547%, a decrease of 2.1563%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.83% to 4,806K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wells Fargo holds 548,834 shares

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 541,026 shares

LPL Financial holds 293,302 shares

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 286,377 shares

Advisor Group Holdings holds 267,293 shares

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Declares $0.08 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd said on December 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 17, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $13.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.45%, the lowest has been 5.79%, and the highest has been 12.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve a high total return through investment in real estate securities. Real estate securities include common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and similar REIT-like entities.

