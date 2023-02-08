First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.17MM shares of Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN). This represents 3.37% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 0.37MM shares and 7.56% of the company, a decrease in shares of 55.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CEN is 0.4285%, an increase of 21.7031%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.66% to 2,610K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,205,402 shares

Almitas Capital holds 222,596 shares

Aristides Capital holds 165,531 shares

CEFS - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF holds 146,912 shares

Voya Prime Rate Trust holds 146,912 shares

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Background Information

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. The Fund primarily invests in a portfolio of MLPs and energy infrastructure companies.

