First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.62MM shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT). This represents 2.79% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 1.60MM shares and 7.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 60.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.36% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BGT is 0.1257%, a decrease of 2.8880%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 6,315K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 582,746 shares

Ameriprise Financial holds 505,079 shares

Invesco holds 415,385 shares

UBS Group holds 401,433 shares

Bank Of America holds 316,597 shares

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Declares $0.08 Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust said on November 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.94 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 14, 2022 received the payment on November 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $11.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.88%, the lowest has been 5.00%, and the highest has been 11.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The primary investment objective of the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Portfolio (the “Floating Rate Income Portfolio”or the “Fund”) is to seek to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.