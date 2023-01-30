First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.71MM shares of Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD). This represents 13.65% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 6, 2022 they reported 1.79MM shares and 14.28% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.63% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.84%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AGD is 0.0524%, a decrease of 4.3151%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.69% to 3,434K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Advisors Asset Management holds 742,154 shares

Shaker Financial Services holds 368,783 shares

Bank Of America holds 236,490 shares

Raymond James & Associates holds 230,530 shares

Wells Fargo holds 171,363 shares

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Declares $0.06 Dividend

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund said on January 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.78 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 23, 2023 will receive the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the most recent share price of $10.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 7.72%.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current dividend income (more than 50% QDI¹) and secondarily, long-term growth of capital.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.