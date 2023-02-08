First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund (AFB)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.91MM shares of Alliance National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB). This represents 3.18% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 14, 2022 they reported 2.62MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 65.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AFB is 0.1723%, an increase of 6.5494%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.74% to 12,750K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 842,550 shares

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. holds 800,792 shares

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 783,650 shares

Guggenheim Capital holds 557,117 shares

Wells Fargo holds 497,246 shares

Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Declares $0.04 Dividend

Alliance National Municipal Income Fund said on October 25, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022 received the payment on November 18, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $10.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.89%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.36%, the lowest has been 3.42%, and the highest has been 5.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=171).

The current dividend yield is 1.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund seeks to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.