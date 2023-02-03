First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.09MM shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (FCO). This represents 0.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 14, 2022 they reported 0.84MM shares and 9.31% of the company, a decrease in shares of 89.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.51% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aberdeen Global Income Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FCO is 0.0017%, a decrease of 31.6287%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.80% to 633K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wells Fargo holds 325,684 shares

GWM Advisors holds 79,000 shares

Bank Of America holds 36,730 shares

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 28,827 shares

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 26,756 shares

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Declares $0.07 Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund said on January 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 23, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $5.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.47%, the lowest has been 8.75%, and the highest has been 19.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.48 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

