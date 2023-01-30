First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (IAF)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.33MM shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF). This represents 13.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 3.64MM shares and 15.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IAF is 0.0120%, a decrease of 9.2490%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.69% to 1,891K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 699,788 shares

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 433,981 shares

DAVENPORT & Co holds 133,059 shares

Wolverine Asset Management holds 100,651 shares

Advisor Group Holdings holds 81,023 shares

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Declares $0.13 Dividend

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund said on August 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 23, 2022 received the payment on September 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the most recent share price of $5.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 10.12%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

abrdn Australia Equity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc is one of the world’s largest investment companies, created in 2017 from the merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC. Operating under the brand Aberdeen Standard Investments, the investment arm manages $562.9bn* of assets, making it the largest active manager in the UK and the second largest in Europe. It has a significant global presence and the scale and expertise to help clients meet their investment goals. As a leading global asset manager, Aberdeen Standard Investments is dedicated to creating long-term value for its clients. The investment needs of our clients are at the heart of what we do. The company offers a comprehensive range of investment solutions, as well as the very highest level of service and support.

