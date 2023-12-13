First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FBT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $150.52, changing hands as high as $152.69 per share. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FBT's low point in its 52 week range is $130.2701 per share, with $166 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $152.67.
