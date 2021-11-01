First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FBT

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FBT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $168.32, changing hands as high as $169.07 per share. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBT's low point in its 52 week range is $150.53 per share, with $186.5106 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.