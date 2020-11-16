First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 16.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: EMLP) shows an impressive 16.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 7.87% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: EMLP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $137,021,459 worth of EPD, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $18.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/17/2020 Graham W. Bacon Executive Vice President & COO 10,000 $19.70 $197,000 08/21/2020 Graham W. Bacon Executive Vice President & COO 7,500 $17.80 $133,500 08/26/2020 Graham W. Bacon Executive Vice President & COO 10,000 $17.50 $175,000 09/08/2020 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $17.03 $170,290

