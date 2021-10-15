First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: EMLP) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), which makes up 2.67% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: EMLP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,006,313 worth of CNP, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNP:
CNP — last trade: $26.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2021
|Jason P. Wells
|EVP & CFO
|10,000
|$24.06
|$240,600
|05/13/2021
|David J. Lesar
|President & CEO
|50,000
|$23.58
|$1,179,000
