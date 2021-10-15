First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: EMLP) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), which makes up 2.67% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: EMLP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,006,313 worth of CNP, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNP:

CNP — last trade: $26.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2021 Jason P. Wells EVP & CFO 10,000 $24.06 $240,600 05/13/2021 David J. Lesar President & CEO 50,000 $23.58 $1,179,000

