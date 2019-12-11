Markets
First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ETF (Symbol: EMLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.93, changing hands as high as $24.98 per share. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, EMLP's low point in its 52 week range is $20.40 per share, with $26.0089 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.93.

