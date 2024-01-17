First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EMLP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ETF (Symbol: EMLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.12, changing hands as low as $26.95 per share. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMLP's low point in its 52 week range is $24.94 per share, with $28.289 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.99.

