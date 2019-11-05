First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EMLP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ETF (Symbol: EMLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.81, changing hands as low as $24.79 per share. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMLP's low point in its 52 week range is $20.40 per share, with $26.0089 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.