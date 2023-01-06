First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EMLP

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ETF (Symbol: EMLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.00, changing hands as high as $27.03 per share. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EMLP's low point in its 52 week range is $24.0769 per share, with $29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.00.
Also see: Rockwell Automation Stock Split History
BOJA Insider Buying
OCGN market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.