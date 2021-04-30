First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that FPL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.56, the dividend yield is 8.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FPL was $5.56, representing a -0.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.60 and a 62.1% increase over the 52 week low of $3.43.

FPL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS). FPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

