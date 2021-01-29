First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that FPL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.6, the dividend yield is 9.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FPL was $4.6, representing a -50.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.29 and a 76.92% increase over the 52 week low of $2.60.

FPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.