First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th year that FPL the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.46, the dividend yield is 10.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FPL was $4.46, representing a -53.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.63 and a 71.54% increase over the 52 week low of $2.60.

FPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

