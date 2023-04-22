First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) Declares $0.04 Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.45 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.23%, the lowest has been 3.96%, and the highest has been 15.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPL is 0.23%, an increase of 38.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.29% to 6,652K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coastal Bridge Advisors holds 1,643K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPL by 18.92% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 540K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPL by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 390K shares.

RNCOX - RiverNorth Core Opportunity Fund Class R holds 318K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 318K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (the "Fund") is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The Fund seeks to provide its common shareholders with a vehicle to invest in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, with a focus on investing in publicly traded master limited partnerships ("MLPs"), MLP-related entities and other companies in the energy sector and energy utility industries that are weighted towards non-cyclical, fee-for-service revenues. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 85% of its managed assets in equity and debt securities of MLPs, MLP-related entities and other energy sector and energy utilities companies that the Fund's Sub-Advisor believes offer opportunities for growth and income.

