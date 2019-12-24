First Trust Natural Gas ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 39.9%

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG), which makes up 4.23% of the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (Symbol: FCG), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,595,804 worth of COG, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COG:
COG — last trade: $17.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/30/2019
|Peter B. Delaney
|Director
|9,000
|$19.28
|$173,524
|08/16/2019
|Rhys J. Best
|Director
|7,500
|$16.31
|$122,302
|08/19/2019
|Dan O. Dinges
|Chairman, President & CEO
|20,000
|$16.34
|$326,723
And Encana Corp (Symbol: ECA), the #16 largest holding among components of the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (Symbol: FCG), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,507,236 worth of ECA, which represents approximately 4.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ECA is detailed in the table below:
ECA — last trade: $4.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2019
|Howard John Mayson
|Director
|5,000
|$4.50
|$22,475
|08/06/2019
|Douglas James Suttles
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$4.19
|$41,900
|08/07/2019
|Douglas James Suttles
|President & CEO
|6,000
|$4.04
|$24,224
|08/07/2019
|Fred J. Fowler
|Director
|25,000
|$4.00
|$99,998
|08/23/2019
|Corey Douglas Code
|EVP & CFO
|10,000
|$4.06
|$40,640
|09/04/2019
|Brian Gordon Shaw
|Director
|16,000
|$4.45
|$71,180
|11/01/2019
|Suzanne P. Nimocks
|Director
|6,000
|$3.93
|$23,580
|11/01/2019
|Howard John Mayson
|Director
|10,000
|$3.96
|$39,612
|11/01/2019
|Thomas G. Ricks
|Director
|62,500
|$3.96
|$247,494
|11/01/2019
|Douglas James Suttles
|CEO
|12,500
|$3.92
|$49,000
|11/01/2019
|Michael Gerard McAllister
|President
|4,800
|$4.10
|$19,680
|11/12/2019
|Margaret Anne McKenzie
|Director
|22,000
|$4.52
|$99,540
|11/29/2019
|Corey Douglas Code
|EVP & CFO
|10,000
|$3.95
|$39,500
