First Trust Natural Gas ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 39.9%

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG), which makes up 4.23% of the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (Symbol: FCG), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,595,804 worth of COG, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COG:

COG — last trade: $17.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/30/2019 Peter B. Delaney Director 9,000 $19.28 $173,524 08/16/2019 Rhys J. Best Director 7,500 $16.31 $122,302 08/19/2019 Dan O. Dinges Chairman, President & CEO 20,000 $16.34 $326,723

And Encana Corp (Symbol: ECA), the #16 largest holding among components of the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (Symbol: FCG), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,507,236 worth of ECA, which represents approximately 4.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ECA is detailed in the table below:

ECA — last trade: $4.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/01/2019 Howard John Mayson Director 5,000 $4.50 $22,475 08/06/2019 Douglas James Suttles President & CEO 10,000 $4.19 $41,900 08/07/2019 Douglas James Suttles President & CEO 6,000 $4.04 $24,224 08/07/2019 Fred J. Fowler Director 25,000 $4.00 $99,998 08/23/2019 Corey Douglas Code EVP & CFO 10,000 $4.06 $40,640 09/04/2019 Brian Gordon Shaw Director 16,000 $4.45 $71,180 11/01/2019 Suzanne P. Nimocks Director 6,000 $3.93 $23,580 11/01/2019 Howard John Mayson Director 10,000 $3.96 $39,612 11/01/2019 Thomas G. Ricks Director 62,500 $3.96 $247,494 11/01/2019 Douglas James Suttles CEO 12,500 $3.92 $49,000 11/01/2019 Michael Gerard McAllister President 4,800 $4.10 $19,680 11/12/2019 Margaret Anne McKenzie Director 22,000 $4.52 $99,540 11/29/2019 Corey Douglas Code EVP & CFO 10,000 $3.95 $39,500

