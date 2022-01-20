First Trust Nasdaq Transportation (FTXR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (Symbol: FTXR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.31, changing hands as low as $33.25 per share. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTXR's low point in its 52 week range is $28.3301 per share, with $36.1775 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.