First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (Symbol: FTXR) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 7.33% of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (Symbol: FTXR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $59,111,905 worth of FDX, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:
FDX — last trade: $268.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/22/2020
|Marvin R. Ellison
|Director
|2,200
|$164.53
|$361,966
|07/24/2020
|Kim Jabal
|Director
|363
|$165.72
|$60,156
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.