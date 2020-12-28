First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (Symbol: FTXR) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 7.33% of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (Symbol: FTXR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $59,111,905 worth of FDX, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:

FDX — last trade: $268.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/22/2020 Marvin R. Ellison Director 2,200 $164.53 $361,966 07/24/2020 Kim Jabal Director 363 $165.72 $60,156

