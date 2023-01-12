First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund ETF (Symbol: TDIV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.05, changing hands as high as $51.14 per share. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDIV's low point in its 52 week range is $41.61 per share, with $63.7301 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.77.

