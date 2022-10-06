First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: FTXL) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Azenta Inc (Symbol: AZTA), which makes up 1.35% of the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: FTXL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $958,267 worth of AZTA, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AZTA:

AZTA — last trade: $45.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/19/2022 Lindon G. Robertson EVP & Chief Financial Officer 4,350 $57.62 $250,647 08/19/2022 Matthew McManus EVP & Chief Operating Officer 8,625 $58.15 $501,544

