First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FTXG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (Symbol: FTXG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.59, changing hands as low as $26.57 per share. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTXG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTXG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.51 per share, with $29.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.