First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CIBR

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (Symbol: CIBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.48, changing hands as low as $50.07 per share. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIBR's low point in its 52 week range is $41.40 per share, with $56.583 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.