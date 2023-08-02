First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QCLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.87, changing hands as low as $51.30 per share. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QCLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, QCLN's low point in its 52 week range is $43.3646 per share, with $68.9447 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.24.
