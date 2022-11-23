First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for QCLN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QCLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.79, changing hands as high as $58.52 per share. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QCLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QCLN's low point in its 52 week range is $44.25 per share, with $79.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.41.

