First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), which makes up 4.42% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,166,573 worth of PNC, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PNC:

PNC — last trade: $127.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/20/2023 William S. Demchak President/CEO 6,550 $153.38 $1,004,639 03/13/2023 William S. Demchak President/CEO 1,000 $129.70 $129,698 03/15/2023 Kieran John Fallon Executive Vice President 1,000 $125.45 $125,450

And Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), the #11 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,977,814 worth of CFR, which represents approximately 4.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CFR is detailed in the table below:

CFR — last trade: $104.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 Phillip D. Green Chairman and CEO 9,500 $106.59 $1,012,622 03/13/2023 Howard Willome John Director 2,000 $107.00 $214,000 03/15/2023 Candace K. Wolfshohl GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment 700 $108.28 $75,796 03/13/2023 Carol Jean Severyn GEVP and Chief Risk Officer 1,500 $107.30 $160,950 03/13/2023 Chris Avery Director 5,000 $108.08 $540,425

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 CBT Historical Stock Prices

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MLPB

 GMED Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.