First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), which makes up 4.42% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,166,573 worth of PNC, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PNC:
PNC — last trade: $127.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/20/2023
|William S. Demchak
|President/CEO
|6,550
|$153.38
|$1,004,639
|03/13/2023
|William S. Demchak
|President/CEO
|1,000
|$129.70
|$129,698
|03/15/2023
|Kieran John Fallon
|Executive Vice President
|1,000
|$125.45
|$125,450
And Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), the #11 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,977,814 worth of CFR, which represents approximately 4.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CFR is detailed in the table below:
CFR — last trade: $104.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Phillip D. Green
|Chairman and CEO
|9,500
|$106.59
|$1,012,622
|03/13/2023
|Howard Willome John
|Director
|2,000
|$107.00
|$214,000
|03/15/2023
|Candace K. Wolfshohl
|GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment
|700
|$108.28
|$75,796
|03/13/2023
|Carol Jean Severyn
|GEVP and Chief Risk Officer
|1,500
|$107.30
|$160,950
|03/13/2023
|Chris Avery
|Director
|5,000
|$108.08
|$540,425
