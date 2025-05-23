First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 0.98% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,109,308 worth of SNV, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:
SNV — last trade: $47.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/27/2024
|Kevin Joseph Howard
|EVP, Chief Wholesale Bank. Off
|7,500
|$58.00
|$435,000
|01/28/2025
|Thomas T. Dierdorff
|EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking
|1,680
|$55.03
|$92,450
And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #35 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,588,218 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 0.74% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:
UMBF — last trade: $102.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2025
|Tamara Peterman
|Director
|179
|$110.19
|$19,687
|03/03/2025
|Greg M. Graves
|Director
|255
|$110.19
|$28,125
