FTXO

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

May 23, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 0.98% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,109,308 worth of SNV, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:

SNV — last trade: $47.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/27/2024 Kevin Joseph Howard EVP, Chief Wholesale Bank. Off 7,500 $58.00 $435,000
01/28/2025 Thomas T. Dierdorff EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking 1,680 $55.03 $92,450

And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #35 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,588,218 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 0.74% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:

UMBF — last trade: $102.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2025 Tamara Peterman Director 179 $110.19 $19,687
03/03/2025 Greg M. Graves Director 255 $110.19 $28,125

