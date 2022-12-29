First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (Symbol: QABA) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), which makes up 2.09% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (Symbol: QABA), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,641,548 worth of FFIN, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FFIN:
FFIN — last trade: $33.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/30/2022
|Robert Clark Nickles Jr.
|Director
|271
|$42.74
|$11,583
|09/01/2022
|Michael B. Denny
|Director
|2,300
|$42.24
|$97,152
|09/13/2022
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|4,300
|$42.28
|$181,804
|10/25/2022
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|4,000
|$36.94
|$147,760
|10/25/2022
|April Kaye Bullock Anthony
|Director
|5,000
|$36.80
|$184,000
|10/26/2022
|Michael B. Denny
|Director
|5,000
|$37.35
|$186,750
|10/26/2022
|F. Scott Dueser
|Chairman, President and CEO
|1,000
|$37.59
|$37,590
|10/26/2022
|Murray Hamilton Edwards
|Director
|1,000
|$37.73
|$37,732
|10/27/2022
|Robert Clark Nickles Jr.
|Director
|306
|$37.88
|$11,591
And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #13 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (Symbol: QABA), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,001,769 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 1.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:
UMBF — last trade: $82.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2022
|Greg M. Graves
|Director
|258
|$90.00
|$23,251
|08/01/2022
|Tamara Peterman
|Director
|196
|$90.00
|$17,626
|10/28/2022
|Timothy R. Murphy
|Director
|1,500
|$78.64
|$117,968
|11/01/2022
|Greg M. Graves
|Director
|281
|$83.12
|$23,327
|11/01/2022
|Tamara Peterman
|Director
|213
|$83.12
|$17,711
|11/07/2022
|L. Joshua Sosland
|Director
|368
|$82.81
|$30,474
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Institutional Holders of NEXA
DBP Dividend History
Funds Holding UDNT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.