First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (Symbol: QABA) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), which makes up 2.09% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (Symbol: QABA), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,641,548 worth of FFIN, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FFIN:

FFIN — last trade: $33.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/30/2022 Robert Clark Nickles Jr. Director 271 $42.74 $11,583
09/01/2022 Michael B. Denny Director 2,300 $42.24 $97,152
09/13/2022 Johnny Trotter Director 4,300 $42.28 $181,804
10/25/2022 Johnny Trotter Director 4,000 $36.94 $147,760
10/25/2022 April Kaye Bullock Anthony Director 5,000 $36.80 $184,000
10/26/2022 Michael B. Denny Director 5,000 $37.35 $186,750
10/26/2022 F. Scott Dueser Chairman, President and CEO 1,000 $37.59 $37,590
10/26/2022 Murray Hamilton Edwards Director 1,000 $37.73 $37,732
10/27/2022 Robert Clark Nickles Jr. Director 306 $37.88 $11,591

And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #13 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (Symbol: QABA), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,001,769 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 1.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:

UMBF — last trade: $82.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/01/2022 Greg M. Graves Director 258 $90.00 $23,251
08/01/2022 Tamara Peterman Director 196 $90.00 $17,626
10/28/2022 Timothy R. Murphy Director 1,500 $78.64 $117,968
11/01/2022 Greg M. Graves Director 281 $83.12 $23,327
11/01/2022 Tamara Peterman Director 213 $83.12 $17,711
11/07/2022 L. Joshua Sosland Director 368 $82.81 $30,474

