First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (Symbol: QABA) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), which makes up 2.47% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (Symbol: QABA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,908,517 worth of UMBF, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF:

UMBF — last trade: $102.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2025 Tamara Peterman Director 179 $110.19 $19,687 03/03/2025 Greg M. Graves Director 255 $110.19 $28,125

And The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK), the #24 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (Symbol: QABA), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,389,960 worth of TBBK, which represents approximately 1.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TBBK is detailed in the table below:

TBBK — last trade: $50.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/29/2024 Matthew Cohn Director 1,065 $50.02 $53,270 10/29/2024 Mark E. Tryniski Director 5,000 $50.36 $251,803 10/29/2024 Todd J. Brockman Director 4,517 $49.94 $225,574 02/07/2025 Todd J. Brockman Director 3,700 $61.85 $228,847

