News & Insights

Markets
QABA

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.4%

March 07, 2025 — 10:07 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (Symbol: QABA) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), which makes up 2.47% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (Symbol: QABA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,908,517 worth of UMBF, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF:

UMBF — last trade: $102.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2025 Tamara Peterman Director 179 $110.19 $19,687
03/03/2025 Greg M. Graves Director 255 $110.19 $28,125

And The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK), the #24 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (Symbol: QABA), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,389,960 worth of TBBK, which represents approximately 1.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TBBK is detailed in the table below:

TBBK — last trade: $50.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/29/2024 Matthew Cohn Director 1,065 $50.02 $53,270
10/29/2024 Mark E. Tryniski Director 5,000 $50.36 $251,803
10/29/2024 Todd J. Brockman Director 4,517 $49.94 $225,574
02/07/2025 Todd J. Brockman Director 3,700 $61.85 $228,847

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 HSON YTD Return
 HEZU Average Annual Return
 BGR Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
HSON YTD Return-> HEZU Average Annual Return-> BGR Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QABA
UMBF
TBBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.