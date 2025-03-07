First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (Symbol: QABA) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), which makes up 2.47% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (Symbol: QABA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,908,517 worth of UMBF, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF:
UMBF — last trade: $102.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2025
|Tamara Peterman
|Director
|179
|$110.19
|$19,687
|03/03/2025
|Greg M. Graves
|Director
|255
|$110.19
|$28,125
And The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK), the #24 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (Symbol: QABA), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,389,960 worth of TBBK, which represents approximately 1.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TBBK is detailed in the table below:
TBBK — last trade: $50.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/29/2024
|Matthew Cohn
|Director
|1,065
|$50.02
|$53,270
|10/29/2024
|Mark E. Tryniski
|Director
|5,000
|$50.36
|$251,803
|10/29/2024
|Todd J. Brockman
|Director
|4,517
|$49.94
|$225,574
|02/07/2025
|Todd J. Brockman
|Director
|3,700
|$61.85
|$228,847
