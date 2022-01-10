First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QTEC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $160.56, changing hands as low as $158.85 per share. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QTEC's low point in its 52 week range is $131.53 per share, with $181.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.40.

