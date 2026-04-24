First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QQXT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $99.31, changing hands as low as $99.24 per share. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QQXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QQXT's low point in its 52 week range is $91.30 per share, with $104.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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