First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for QQEW

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QQEW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.91, changing hands as high as $97.24 per share. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QQEW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QQEW's low point in its 52 week range is $79.73 per share, with $119.905 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.56.

