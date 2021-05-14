First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) Hits 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF FMHI is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 15.6% from its 52-week low price of $48.07/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

FMHI in Focus

The fund’s primary investment objective is to seek to provide federally tax-exempt income, and its secondary objective is long-term capital appreciation.It has AUM of $207.8 million and charges 55 basis points in annual fees.

Why the Move?

These bonds are excellent choices for investors seeking a steady stream of tax-free income. The aggravating pandemic was troubling for muni bonds. Since entities like airports, schools and colleges were closed during the lockdown, munis were severely hurt. Lower levels of tax collections were a concern. Notably, with economies reopening on the back of better COVID-19 metrics, accelerated vaccination reducing health risks, and fiscal stimulus boosting consumers’ financial health, munis have a brighter outlook. This is making funds like FMHI an attractive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the fund will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 13.59, which gives cues of further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FT-MUNI HI INC (FMHI): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.