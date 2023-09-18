First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FAB) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), which makes up 0.50% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $826,257 worth of CE, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CE:

CE — last trade: $128.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2023 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 1,008 $101.69 $102,503 05/19/2023 Thomas Francis Kelly SVP, EM 2,000 $107.29 $214,580

And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), the #110 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FAB), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $411,983 worth of ZION, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ZION is detailed in the table below:

ZION — last trade: $36.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/28/2023 Scott J. McLean President 37,000 $27.44 $1,015,280 05/01/2023 Paul E. Burdiss Executive Vice President 20,000 $27.42 $548,435 05/04/2023 Rebecca K. Robinson Executive Vice President 10,000 $20.38 $203,780 05/04/2023 Claire A. Huang Director 24,000 $20.01 $480,282

