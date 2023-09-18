First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FAB) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), which makes up 0.50% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $826,257 worth of CE, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CE:
CE — last trade: $128.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2023
|Mark Christopher Murray
|SVP - Acetyls
|1,008
|$101.69
|$102,503
|05/19/2023
|Thomas Francis Kelly
|SVP, EM
|2,000
|$107.29
|$214,580
And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), the #110 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FAB), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $411,983 worth of ZION, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ZION is detailed in the table below:
ZION — last trade: $36.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2023
|Scott J. McLean
|President
|37,000
|$27.44
|$1,015,280
|05/01/2023
|Paul E. Burdiss
|Executive Vice President
|20,000
|$27.42
|$548,435
|05/04/2023
|Rebecca K. Robinson
|Executive Vice President
|10,000
|$20.38
|$203,780
|05/04/2023
|Claire A. Huang
|Director
|24,000
|$20.01
|$480,282
