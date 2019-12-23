First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.0%

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 0.47% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FAB), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $420,762 worth of INTC, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $58.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/28/2019 Robert Holmes Swan CEO 10,918 $45.70 $498,953 08/28/2019 George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer 5,458 $45.70 $249,431 11/20/2019 James J. Goetz Director 86,500 $58.24 $5,037,914 11/15/2019 James J. Goetz Director 86,220 $58.13 $5,012,360

And Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN), the #222 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $140,545 worth of GTN, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GTN is detailed in the table below:

GTN — last trade: $21.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2019 Robin Robinson Howell Director 1,800 $14.76 $26,568 08/09/2019 Hilton H. Howell Jr. Chairman, President & CEO 1,800 $14.76 $26,568 08/12/2019 Harriett J. Robinson 7,500 $14.87 $111,525 08/13/2019 Hilton H. Howell Jr. Chairman, President & CEO 1,300 $15.49 $20,137 08/13/2019 Robin Robinson Howell Director 1,300 $15.49 $20,137

