First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.0%

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 0.47% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FAB), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $420,762 worth of INTC, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:
INTC — last trade: $58.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/28/2019
|Robert Holmes Swan
|CEO
|10,918
|$45.70
|$498,953
|08/28/2019
|George S. Davis
|Chief Financial Officer
|5,458
|$45.70
|$249,431
|11/20/2019
|James J. Goetz
|Director
|86,500
|$58.24
|$5,037,914
|11/15/2019
|James J. Goetz
|Director
|86,220
|$58.13
|$5,012,360
And Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN), the #222 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $140,545 worth of GTN, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GTN is detailed in the table below:
GTN — last trade: $21.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2019
|Robin Robinson Howell
|Director
|1,800
|$14.76
|$26,568
|08/09/2019
|Hilton H. Howell Jr.
|Chairman, President & CEO
|1,800
|$14.76
|$26,568
|08/12/2019
|Harriett J. Robinson
|7,500
|$14.87
|$111,525
|08/13/2019
|Hilton H. Howell Jr.
|Chairman, President & CEO
|1,300
|$15.49
|$20,137
|08/13/2019
|Robin Robinson Howell
|Director
|1,300
|$15.49
|$20,137
