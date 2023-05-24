First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) Declares $0.06 Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.66 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.38%, the lowest has been 5.10%, and the highest has been 6.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 2.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMY is 0.06%, a decrease of 14.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 2,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,981K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMY by 0.51% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 318K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMY by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Aviance Capital Partners holds 85K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMY by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 23K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMY by 19.80% over the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks to preserve capital. The Fund will pursue its objectives by investing primarily in mortgage-backed securities representing part ownership in a pool of either residential or commercial mortgage loans that, in the opinion of the Fund's investment advisor, offer an attractive combination of credit quality, yield and maturity.

