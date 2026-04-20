First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FMY

In trading on Monday, shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (Symbol: FMY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.09, changing hands as high as $12.14 per share. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMY's low point in its 52 week range is $11.40 per share, with $12.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.13.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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