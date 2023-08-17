First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 15.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL) shows an impressive 15.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), which makes up 0.19% of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,388,488 worth of COLB, making it the #61 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COLB:
COLB — last trade: $19.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2023
|Craig D. Eerkes
|Director
|2,381
|$21.01
|$50,025
|06/30/2023
|Kumi Yamamoto Baruffi
|General Counsel, Corporate Sec
|854
|$18.25
|$15,586
|06/30/2023
|Aaron James Deer
|Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc
|854
|$18.25
|$15,586
And Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), the #75 largest holding among components of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,557,739 worth of GBCI, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GBCI is detailed in the table below:
GBCI — last trade: $30.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2023
|Craig A. Langel
|Director
|5,000
|$40.21
|$201,062
|03/10/2023
|Randall M. Chesler
|PRESIDENT/CEO
|2,500
|$39.19
|$97,975
|03/13/2023
|Ron J. Copher
|EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/CFO
|2,578
|$38.74
|$99,861
|04/25/2023
|Ron J. Copher
|EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/CFO
|2,200
|$32.94
|$72,468
|04/25/2023
|Craig A. Langel
|Director
|2,500
|$32.82
|$82,050
|04/25/2023
|Randall M. Chesler
|PRESIDENT/CEO
|625
|$32.83
|$20,519
|04/26/2023
|Don J. Chery
|EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/CAO
|1,000
|$32.91
|$32,910
|05/02/2023
|Craig A. Langel
|Director
|3,250
|$29.55
|$96,038
|05/02/2023
|Randall M. Chesler
|PRESIDENT/CEO
|337
|$29.78
|$10,036
|05/11/2023
|Don J. Chery
|EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/CAO
|1,000
|$27.16
|$27,160
|05/08/2023
|Randall M. Chesler
|PRESIDENT/CEO
|1,223
|$28.68
|$35,076
