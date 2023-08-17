First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 15.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL) shows an impressive 15.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), which makes up 0.19% of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,388,488 worth of COLB, making it the #61 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COLB:

COLB — last trade: $19.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/24/2023 Craig D. Eerkes Director 2,381 $21.01 $50,025 06/30/2023 Kumi Yamamoto Baruffi General Counsel, Corporate Sec 854 $18.25 $15,586 06/30/2023 Aaron James Deer Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc 854 $18.25 $15,586

And Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), the #75 largest holding among components of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,557,739 worth of GBCI, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GBCI is detailed in the table below:

GBCI — last trade: $30.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/10/2023 Craig A. Langel Director 5,000 $40.21 $201,062 03/10/2023 Randall M. Chesler PRESIDENT/CEO 2,500 $39.19 $97,975 03/13/2023 Ron J. Copher EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/CFO 2,578 $38.74 $99,861 04/25/2023 Ron J. Copher EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/CFO 2,200 $32.94 $72,468 04/25/2023 Craig A. Langel Director 2,500 $32.82 $82,050 04/25/2023 Randall M. Chesler PRESIDENT/CEO 625 $32.83 $20,519 04/26/2023 Don J. Chery EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/CAO 1,000 $32.91 $32,910 05/02/2023 Craig A. Langel Director 3,250 $29.55 $96,038 05/02/2023 Randall M. Chesler PRESIDENT/CEO 337 $29.78 $10,036 05/11/2023 Don J. Chery EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/CAO 1,000 $27.16 $27,160 05/08/2023 Randall M. Chesler PRESIDENT/CEO 1,223 $28.68 $35,076

