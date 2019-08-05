First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FDL

Markets
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average

August 05, 2019 — 03:55 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FDL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.58, changing hands as low as $29.44 per share. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FDL's low point in its 52 week range is $25.76 per share, with $31.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.61.

