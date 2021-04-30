First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that FEI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.43, the dividend yield is 8.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FEI was $7.43, representing a -0.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.49 and a 65.11% increase over the 52 week low of $4.50.

FEI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). FEI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.31.

